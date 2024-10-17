D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 2.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

DHI traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.08. The company had a trading volume of 445,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,986. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

