Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,324,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.43. 139,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.