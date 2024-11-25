Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,445 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 46.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $12,606,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 26.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -1,390.91%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard acquired 7,364 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $100,003.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

