Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of American Water Works worth $48,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 52.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.