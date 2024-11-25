Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 3,536 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $98.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

