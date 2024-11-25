Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,555 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of BOX worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BOX by 964.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BOX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $34.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.