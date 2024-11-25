Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $43,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 372,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the third quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 5.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $386.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.94. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

