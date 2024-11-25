Davis R M Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $84,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.