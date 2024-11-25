Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $590,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,788,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Q2 by 1,910.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,958 shares of company stock worth $214,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $106.53.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

