Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 3,363 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.20 and a 1 year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.