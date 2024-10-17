ERn Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

