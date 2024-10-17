PFG Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

