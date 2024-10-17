Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.
Euronext Stock Performance
Euronext stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Euronext has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30.
Euronext Company Profile
