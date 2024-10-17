Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc Sells 9,200 Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 880,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,616. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 253 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $996.82.

On Monday, October 7th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 3,440 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $13,794.40.

On Thursday, September 26th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $108,117.60.

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $506.00.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 3.8 %

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WHLM

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.