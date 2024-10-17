Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $54.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,473 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,559,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after buying an additional 614,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 2,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.