Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.