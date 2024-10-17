SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

