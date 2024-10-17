Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 241,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 18,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,222. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.3472 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

