Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $22.94 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.02% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $22,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,216,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,373,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1,689.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 212,778 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 143,626 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

