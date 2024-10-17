Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 2,225,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

