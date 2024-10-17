iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 253,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

