Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Crown Oak Advisors LLC

Crown Oak Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for approximately 5.1% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock remained flat at $49.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 30,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.