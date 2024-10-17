Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPLV stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.