Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 6,652 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

