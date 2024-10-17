ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.22% of Saia worth $25,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.00.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $459.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.64. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

