Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.59. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 117,541 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $122,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

