WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.130-4.350 EPS.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WNS

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.