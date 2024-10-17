Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

