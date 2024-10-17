Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.00.

Several analysts have commented on MOH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $331.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.97. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

