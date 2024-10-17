Barclays Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $18.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Sunrun Stock Up 2.1 %

RUN opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,456.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,845. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

