Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.
Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $203.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
