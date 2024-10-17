RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,018.87 and last traded at $1,018.87. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,037.32.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $972.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $901.38.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.
