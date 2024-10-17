Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Michael Ruane Purchases 230,000 Shares

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,260.00 ($9,570.47).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 4th, Michael Ruane bought 125,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,250.00 ($4,865.77).
  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Ruane purchased 98,200 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,633.40 ($2,438.52).
  • On Monday, September 9th, Michael Ruane purchased 50,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,950.00 ($1,308.72).
  • On Monday, August 19th, Michael Ruane bought 40,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,600.00 ($1,073.83).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Michael Ruane bought 205,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$8,405.00 ($5,640.94).
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Ruane bought 141,286 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$4,097.29 ($2,749.86).

Reward Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Reward Minerals

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kumpupintil Lake potash project located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

