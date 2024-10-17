SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,782 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCY opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

