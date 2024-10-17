National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

