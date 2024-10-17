T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Stock Holdings Raised by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned approximately 1.94% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 688,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 377,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 191,612 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 223,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

TCHP stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,733. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $638.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

