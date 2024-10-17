Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 159.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 361,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after buying an additional 331,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,026. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

