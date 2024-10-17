The RMR Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
The RMR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 126.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.6%.
The RMR Group Trading Up 1.8 %
RMR opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $818.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26.
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
