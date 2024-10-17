Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMLP stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

