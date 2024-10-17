Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £252,000 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($329,067.64).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Daren John Morris sold 45,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £57,150 ($74,627.84).

On Monday, September 30th, Daren John Morris sold 55,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £68,200 ($89,057.20).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 127.16 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.14. Big Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £372.56 million, a PE ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

