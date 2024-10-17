Choice Properties REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$335.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

