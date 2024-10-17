Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,372,000 after buying an additional 842,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after buying an additional 708,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after buying an additional 678,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,372,000 after buying an additional 452,536 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $11,797,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.