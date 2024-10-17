Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Lifted by Analyst

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.53 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SVM. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.12. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$6.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$279,247.50. Insiders have sold a total of 107,593 shares of company stock worth $602,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.