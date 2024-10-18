Sweet Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $188.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

