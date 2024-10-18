Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.02 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

