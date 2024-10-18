MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

