nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 117.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oscar Health by 161.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 860,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $76,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,257.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $76,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,257.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 884,213 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,991.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OSCR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

