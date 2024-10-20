Brett (BRETT) 1-Day Volume Tops $55.72 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. Brett has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $55.72 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Brett has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Brett token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Brett Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.10564319 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $50,029,621.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

