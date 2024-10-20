CNB Bank Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

