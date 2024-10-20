McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $963,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.05. The stock had a trading volume of 429,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,848. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $205.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

